GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,779,000 after buying an additional 239,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,528.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

