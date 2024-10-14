GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TKO opened at $127.52 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.