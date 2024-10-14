GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 122.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $117.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

