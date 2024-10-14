GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 147 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,787 shares of company stock worth $352,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $215.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

