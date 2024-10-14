GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 180 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas Stock Performance

adidas stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.93 and a beta of 1.21. adidas AG has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that adidas AG will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

