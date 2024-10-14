GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHDN opened at $139.07 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

