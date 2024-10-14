GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 491.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.65 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

