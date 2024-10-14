GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,602,000 after buying an additional 125,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $36,033,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 197,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $110.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.