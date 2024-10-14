GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 1,098,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,515 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

