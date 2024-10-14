Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

