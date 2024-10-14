Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after acquiring an additional 602,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 292,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 239,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $16,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LPX opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

