Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Barclays started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.69.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

MMC opened at $225.05 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.