Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Saia by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Saia by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Saia Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $463.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

Saia Company Profile



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

