Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,015.67 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

