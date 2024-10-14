Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

