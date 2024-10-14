Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $369,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 160,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $89.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.