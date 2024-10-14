Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.