Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 120.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 882,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

