Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Roku by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $78.37 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.24.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

