Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 165 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

