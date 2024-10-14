Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.7 %

Global Payments stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

