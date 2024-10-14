Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $114.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

