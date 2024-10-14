Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Holdings Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

GSBD opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

