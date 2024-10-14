Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $711,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 930,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Get Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.