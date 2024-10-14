Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,868,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $21.40 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

