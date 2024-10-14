Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 401.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

