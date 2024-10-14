Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 20,600 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

