Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,000 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MasterBrand by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,508,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MasterBrand news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,266.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

