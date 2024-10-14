Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 800 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

