Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Materion were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Materion by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Stock Up 1.3 %

MTRN stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

