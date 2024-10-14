Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 17,400 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %

RXRX opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,426,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,015,517.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,155,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,680,022.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,426,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,015,517.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,652 in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.