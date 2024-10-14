Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,700 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,401.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 673,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 654,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 91,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 180.4% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $35.58 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

