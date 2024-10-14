Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 800 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cimpress by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cimpress by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Performance

Cimpress stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,367,270.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.