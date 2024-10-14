Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,200 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

