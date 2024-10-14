Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after buying an additional 196,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,317 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $9,155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth $1,954,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of INTR stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.50. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.