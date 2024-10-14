Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,959,000 after purchasing an additional 408,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 638,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after buying an additional 606,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,604.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,846.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,604.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,976 shares of company stock valued at $583,012. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

