Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $498,000 Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 105.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

