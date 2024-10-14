Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $549,000 Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,218. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.