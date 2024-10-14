Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $593,000 Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

