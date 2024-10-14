Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $611,000 Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 184,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $75,281.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,566.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $75,281.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,566.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,481. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.