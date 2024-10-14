Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $678,000 Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

About Enerpac Tool Group

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

