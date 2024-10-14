Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $680,000 Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $13,803,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $310,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

PJT opened at $144.23 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.