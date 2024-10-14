Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

