Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth $60,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $443,602.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.50%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

