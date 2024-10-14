Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 101.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $71,250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,412,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,398,287.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

