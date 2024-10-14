Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,600 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,227,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,056 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 451,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.4 %

ZD stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

