Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,700 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $33.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

