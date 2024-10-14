Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,000 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xencor were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 243,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after buying an additional 335,881 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 87,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $21.29 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

