Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 400 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KWR opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.