Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,300 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,514,000 after acquiring an additional 606,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 157.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

